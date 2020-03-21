Various News: The Undertaker’s Top 5 WrestleMania Matches, ROH January Event Highlight Clips

– WWE released a new video showcasing The Top 5 WrestleMania matches for The Undertaker. You can check out that video below. Here’s the list:

5. The Undertaker vs. Batista – WrestleMania 23

4. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26

3. The Undertaker vs. Edge – WrestleMania 24

2. The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 28

1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25.

– ROH recently released a number of video highlights for its January events.












