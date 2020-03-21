wrestling / News

Various News: The Undertaker’s Top 5 WrestleMania Matches, ROH January Event Highlight Clips

March 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker WrestleMania 34

– WWE released a new video showcasing The Top 5 WrestleMania matches for The Undertaker. You can check out that video below. Here’s the list:

5. The Undertaker vs. Batista – WrestleMania 23
4. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26
3. The Undertaker vs. Edge – WrestleMania 24
2. The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 28
1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25.

– ROH recently released a number of video highlights for its January events. You can check out those clips below.






