– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his thoughts on AEW and CEO Tony Khan. He noted that he wants AEW to get its act together because WWE having competition is good for the industry. However, he expressed doubt that Tony Khan is the right guy to lead the locker room and AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on AEW: “Hopefully, one day, AEW gets their crap together and genuinely creates some competition. That’s probably not a popular take from most WWE insiders, but from the way I look at it, competition is only going to make you better.”

On not knowing if Tony Khan is the right guy to run the company: “I don’t think there’s a really true leader in the locker room. I have nothing against the man, but I don’t know if Tony [Tony Khan] is the guy to run the company. His heart is in a good place and he wants to do something, but I don’t know if he has the acumen to run a wrestling company against the juggernaut that is the WWE. I could be wrong. There was that one other time I was wrong [laughs]. I hope they do get it together and we do have some competition. It’s better for the wrestlers. It’s better for the audience, the fans, everything.”