The Undertaker Wants Michelle McCool to Get a HOF Induction, Says She Was Reprimanded for Good Match With Melina

– The Dallas Morning News recently spoke to former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, who discussed his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of the Class of 2022. He also spoke about his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, and wanting to see her get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point. Below are some highlights:

The Undertaker on wanting to see Michelle McCool get inducted and McCool getting reprimanded for having a good match with Melina: “There’s several. Off the top of my head, and this is going to sound really super political, but I believe my wife [Michelle McCool] should be in. She was one working in an era where women didn’t get nearly the opportunities that they do now, and she fought so hard for the women to kind of get more of a spotlight put on them. She was actually reprimanded once for having too good of a match with Melina. That’s a true story. But for her work ethic and what she did in the time period where they weren’t given a lot of opportunities. I think she deserves a nod.”

On who else he wants to see get inducted: “My goodness, there’s a laundry list of male talent that I can run off. But I’m just trying to get through this one. I’ve got to get this speech put together. Then, we’ll figure out who else goes in. I’ve got papers all over the place with notes and ideas. It’s been a while since I’ve had this kind of nervous energy if you will.”