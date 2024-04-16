The Undertaker On When He Knew He Was Getting Involved At WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker got involved in the main event of WrestleMania 40 night two, and he recently revealed when he found out he’d be appearing. The Dead Man showed up in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match, chokeslamming The Rock to neutralize and then vanishing from the ring. Taker spoke on his Six Feet Under podcast about the appearance, noting that he was called by Triple H on Tuesday about potentially being involved and found out for sure the day of the show.

“It happened pretty spontaneously,” Taker said (per Fightful). “We got to Philadelphia on Wednesday. I got a call on Tuesday from Triple H. ‘Hey, a lot of things are going on and a lot of thoughts are being put into this. Would you want to be part of it?’ ‘If it works and if I can be a help, I don’t know how, but if I can help, fine, whatever you guys need. Just let me know.’ ‘We don’t have anything yet, we’re just putting ideas together.’ I don’t hear anything else until Thursday. I get a text from Michael Hayes. ‘We’re coming up with some ideas.’ ‘Cool, let me know.’ That was it.”

He continued, “I’m at the One Deadman Show. I get a text from Paul Heyman. ‘Interesting.’ I told Paul originally, ‘This isn’t about me. If the guys want me involved in it, whatever I can do, let me know. If they don’t, it ain’t going to hurt my feelings. I’m good. Don’t feel like there is any pressure.’ It had gone back and forth. I get a text during Sunday, and that’s when you see me get up. At that point, I knew there was a good chance.”