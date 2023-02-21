The Undertaker On Why He Won’t Have Another Match, Transition to Speaking About His Career

The Undertaker recently discussed why he’s not likely to ever wrestle again, noting that he would if he could. The WWE Hall of Famer, who had his retirement match at WrestleMania 39, appeared on Hawk vs. Wolf and talked about retiring from the ring and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether he’d wrestle again if he could: “Absolutely. If I was physically able to do it, I would be out there right now. There is a huge amount of our fanbase that will grade you on a curve. They understand that you’re getting long in the tooth, you have a lot of miles on you, but they just want you out there. Then there is one part of that fanbase, ‘Ah man, he’s old, he shouldn’t be out there, he shouldn’t be doing this.’ Without any hesitation at all, if I felt like I could go and deliver, and deliver a performance that people expect when they see my name on the card, I would do it, but I know I can’t.”

On his transition from the ring to speaking: “It’s been a horrible transition. I don’t know that I’ll ever find a passion like I did for actually being in the ring. I’m doing the one man show, and I’m enjoying that and it’s new to me, so I can pour myself into it again, but I don’t know if I’ll ever have that passion that wrestling gave to me. I watch the product and I’m like, ‘damn, I would have done that differently.'”