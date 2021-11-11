The Undertaker on Wife Michelle McCool Being Under-Recognized for Her Work in WWE

– Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, former WWE Superstar The Undertaker praised his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, as being highly under-recognized for her work in WWE. Below are some highlights.

The Undertaker on Michelle McCool: “You know what, I can get on a rant there. I think she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE superstars for what she did while she was there and the ground work she fought for, right, to where the women are now. The women are pretty much on the same level now as the men, they’ve headlined WrestleMania. She was one, when she was active with the WWE, was never satisfied with the role that the women were given. She fought. She went back and forth. And to her credit, never asked me once, never asked me once will you go talk to Vince [McMahon] or will you do this. She always wanted to do it herself. And I just wish people really understood how much she fought for the women and the opportunities to do the things the women are doing now. … To her credit, she did get — there was a lot of love. Obviously, there wasn’t the big fanfare, but there was a lot of people [in the stadium] that recognized her and were very kind to her. That’s always well appreciated.”

The Undertaker on if he ever goes anywhere without getting recognized: “It doesn’t happen very often. And then it breaks down to sometimes people recognize me and they’re afraid to approach me because they think what they see on TV might be what they get in person. I would say 95% of the time if I go somewhere, someone asks, ‘Aren’t you that guy? Grave digger?’ Yeah. Close enough.”

On almost becoming a pro basketball player in Europe: “I was almost a European pro basketball player at one time. Thank goodness that didn’t happen. So, it doesn’t take long, even when people don’t necessarily recognize me right away, for somebody through the chain of people they’re around to be like, ‘Oh, you know who that is? It’s that wrestling guy. What’s his name? Bone keeper? Bone digger? Undertaker!’ So, it works like that sometimes. It’s funny. People think you’re in a bubble and you can’t hear. ‘Right here. It’s Undertaker. Alright, yeah, I got you.'”

The Undertaker was in Dallas, Texas this week for WrestleMania 38 ticket on-sale festivities at AT&T Stadium. He and wife Michelle McCool also attended a Dallas Cowboys game.