The Undertaker On How His WrestleMania Streak Was Viewed Backstage In WWE, Making Decision To Retire

In a recent interview on ESPN’s SportsNation, The Undertaker discussed how his WrestleMania streak was viewed backstage, not being at WrestleMania 37, and much more. You can read Triple H’s comments below.

The Undertaker on his WrestleMania streak and how it was viewed backstage: “I think within the creative meetings, Vince had a couple of instances where he was considering beating me. I think there was total mutiny. Everybody else was like, ‘No, no, no.’ We have the Rumble where the winner of the Rumble gets to choose who he’s gonna face for the title. OK, that’s one main event. Then the other main event was, who goes after the streak? I think sometimes that may have gotten lost in booking meetings, but until the Brock thing came along, from what I understand, Edge was gonna go over. He refused. He just said no, that’s not the right thing to do. So, he dropped the title to me at WrestleMania.

“That’s how invested everybody was in the streak, and I’m so thankful for guys like that to go to bat for me and keep that thing alive as long as we did. We had a ton of equity built up by the time Brock beat the streak. I think at the end, Vince knew we had something special here. But initially, I don’t think he thought it was that big of a thing. But everybody else was like, ‘This is big. This is as big as the main event.’ And then the one with Shawn the second time, it was career vs. streak. It was always a min event type match for WrestleMania. It’s crazy how it all happened really.”

On not being at WrestleMania 37 and make the decision to retire: “It’s definitely going to be surreal because I’m going to think that I need to be there. And it’s funny because it kind of started around October because usually around October is when I go to camp and start training and start getting my body for Mania. I purposely kind of took it easy this year after the Boneyard Match, just trying to heal up. But it did, around October, man, my mind and everything just started going and I’m like nope. It’s not going to happen this year, you have to come to grips with it. Then in November, when I finally said that was it, I’ve been good. I’m at peace with my decision….but, it’s evolution. It’s time for me to step aside and let this young crop of superstars do their thing and take this thing and take it to another level. I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish, and I’m anxious to see where this crop of superstars takes our industry.”

