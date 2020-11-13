The Undertaker Reveals Why He Doesn’t Buy Some Wrestlers As Legit WWE Champions

As previously reported, The Undertaker is set to give his ‘final farewell’ at WWE Survivor Series on Nov. 22. And while it’s unknown what his role will be, it’s clear that Undertaker has a strong opinion on the what a WWE champion should be.

In a recent interview with Yahoo, he discussed what he thinks of some wrestlers who have been crowned WWE Champion and how things have changed from previous eras.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big guy big guy, but we have stretched the realms of reality sometimes with some of our champions,” Taker said. “When you see some of the guys that they have to work with, it’s like, OK, I get it, we’re sports entertainment — BUT. My whole goal when I went to the ring, I don’t care if you’re smart, not smart, whatever, when I’m in the ring I want people thinking, ‘This dude’s legit.’ And if I hit somebody, I want people in the front row going, ‘No, dude, he hit him. I don’t care what happened in the match before, he just lit him up. This is on.’ So it’s hard because we’re kind of starting to get a little bit of an influx of big guys, but it’s just kind of where– because there’s so much new talent, you can’t put the title on a guy just because he’s big. And back in the day, man, we had tons of big guys that could go and could carry it and do that.”

Undertaker went on to admit that there have been some choices that he simply hasn’t been able to buy as true champions.

“So it’s more of a guy that kind of fits in the middle of the road. A guy that you’ll believe working with a big guy but can also work with a little guy. But there are certain guys that have had — I won’t bring in names — but it’s just like, yeah, I just don’t buy it. I don’t buy this as my champion. And it’s not any fault of their own, other than they’re physically not able to match up against certain people.”

Several former WWE talents are expected to be on hand for Undertaker’s appearance at Survivor Series, including Kane, The Godfather, and Savio Vega.