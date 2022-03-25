The Undertaker Opens Up On How WWE Grind Impacted Relationship With His Wife & Kids

The Undertaker recently appeared on the True Geordie podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the grind of the WWE schedule and how it impacted his relationship with his family. Here’s what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

The Undertaker on the grind of the WWE schedule and how it impacted his relationship with his family: “I can safely say there was an eight-year stretch where I averaged over 250 dates a year on the road. As you can imagine, you’re so wrapped up in it, and I am so wrapped up in this character. I can’t just come home. We would be out 40 days, I would come home for five, at the beginning of the third day off, I am ready to go. I am just conditioned to always be on the go. I wasn’t tuned in to my wife at the time. Probably the biggest negative aspect was my oldest son, I missed him growing up. I wish I could have been a better man and figured that out.”

On getting a second chance after marrying Michelle McCool: “My relationship with my kids, my older kids, they had to pay a sacrifice for me to do and become what I am. You can look back, you learn from your mistakes. I was fortunate enough that I remarried, Michelle and I, now we have young children. So I was blessed enough to get a second chance to be a dad and be a husband. But I had no business being married while trying to build this character and this legacy.”

On his relationship with his eldest son: “Our relationship now is good, but the point was that I missed so much. I wasn’t there for the ball games and all of that. I was fortunate enough that he realized that he wanted to give me a second chance. You know, that was one of the greatest gifts that anyone has ever given me, was that second chance to be a dad to him. But my kids have definitely had to pay the price for my success.”