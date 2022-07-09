The Undertaker on His Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech, Not Mentioning Mick Foley

– Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who discussed his “never say never” comment during his WWE Hall of Fame acceptance speech, along with him receiving blowback for not mentioning Mick Foley during the speech. Below are some highlights:

The Undertaker on why he said, never say never: “Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished. You never say never. I don’t have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never. I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason. That was a little bit for Vince, too.”

On not mentioning Mick Foley during the speech: “I delivered the speech and I got everything out there that I wanted to say. I got a little bit of blowback for not mentioning a couple of people, but it wasn’t about…If I go through every angle, every opponent…It was more about those three pillars I referenced back when I’m talking about Shawn [Michaels], that had a direct meaning to never being content. That’s why I talked so much about Shawn then, Triple H. I did get a little bit of, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t mention Mick Foley.’ I’ve talked about Mick Foley until I’m blue in the gills.”

On his love for Mick Foley: “I love Mick Foley. I think what we did will outlive the test of time as far as our angle. But then I can talk about Edge and so on. I haven’t talked to any of those guys. I hope they didn’t get their feelings hurt, but it wasn’t about all that. It was about my journey and the things I’ve learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That’s what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I’m sorry.”

The Undertaker was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 by Vince McMahon earlier this year.