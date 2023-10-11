The Undertaker Appears On WWE NXT, Choke Slams Bron Breakker

The American Badass himself appeared on this week’s WWE NXT, as The Undertaker came face to face with Bron Breakker. Breakker lost to Carmelo Hayes in the main event of tonight’s show but speared Hayes immediately after the match. He then got on the mic and declared himself the only bad ass in all of NXT, which led to the Dead Man coming out in his American Badass look complete with his bike.

Taker got in the ring and Breakker told him him off, which led to the WWE Hall of Famer saying that he’s been watching Bron for a long time, and one day he’s gonna be a very special talent but it isn’t today. Taker then nailed Bron with a fist and choke slammed him, then gave Hayes a show of respect to end the show.