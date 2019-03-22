The Undertaker Makes Appearance At WWE Performance Center

PWInsider reports that The Undertaker and Michelle McCool made an appearance at the WWE Performance Center this week in Florida. It’s unknown why he was there, but it’s possible he was just visiting.

At this time, WWE has yet to announce any kind of appearance from the Dead Man at Wrestlemania. However, he wasn’t announced to appear at last year’s event, and still showed up to defeat John Cena in less than five minutes. Whether or not he shows up at Wrestlemania, recent reports suggest that he is likely for the company’s next show in Saudi Arabia.