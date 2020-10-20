The Undertaker Reportedly Scheduled For WWE Survivor Series

The Deadman is back. Well, sort of. With WWE set to launch its ’30 Days of the Deadman’ series on WWE Network starting this Sunday, it appears the company also has plans to use him at Survivor Series on Nov. 22.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE is planning to build Survivor Series around Undertaker’s 30th anniversary, with the legend reportedly scheduled to make a live appearance at the event.

However, the account does note that while Undertaker is set to be on the show, there are no plans for him to wrestle.

You can find the full schedule for the “30 Days of the Deadman” series at this link.