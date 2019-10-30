The Undisputed Era vs. Keith Lee and Matt Riddle Added To Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced that a tag team match featuring The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) will face Keith Lee and Matt Riddle on tonight’s episode of NXT. The match was revealed during today’s episode of The Bump. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai

* Cameron Grimes vs. Tyler Bate

* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

* Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in a non-title match

* Finn Balor appears live