The United Empire Accepts FTR’s Open Challenge for NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka
October 30, 2022
– As previously reported, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR will be defending their titles and competing at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan on November 5. During today’s Battle Autumn Night 12 event, The United Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. After the match, they answered FTR’s open challenge for the tag team titles in Osaka.
You can check out the video of Cobb and Great-O-Khan accepting FTR’s challenge for Osaka at today’s event below:
10/30(日)#njautumn バックステージコメントを公開中！
今すぐ見る！
⇒https://t.co/WtjIDvXjzF
バトル・オータム '22《第12戦》幕張メッセ大会は
#新日本プロレスワールド で配信中！
いますぐ見る
⇒https://t.co/vUYmZHpnih
次回の生中継は 11/3(木・祝)18時から大阪大会！#NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/M8gAcR4NbK
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
