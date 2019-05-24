wrestling / News
The Usos and Lance Anoa’i Make $5,000 Donation To Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood recently held their annual golf tournament, which included The Usos and Lance Anoa’i, who joined ‘Team Famous’ to present The Leukemia & Lymophoma Society with a $5,000 donation. It was made on behalf of Roman Reigns and the Anoa’i family.
🤛 We’re bringing the fight to cancer. @lanceanoai & @WWEUsos presented a $5,000 donation to @LLSusa on behalf of @WWERomanReigns & The Anoa’i Family at our annual golf tournament! #Born2GiveBack 🧡 pic.twitter.com/GNn23zH93J
— Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) May 23, 2019
