wrestling / News

The Usos and Lance Anoa’i Make $5,000 Donation To Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Usos Elimination Chamber

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood recently held their annual golf tournament, which included The Usos and Lance Anoa’i, who joined ‘Team Famous’ to present The Leukemia & Lymophoma Society with a $5,000 donation. It was made on behalf of Roman Reigns and the Anoa’i family.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lance Anoa'i, The Usos, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading