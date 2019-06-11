The Usos And Revival Respond To Challenge By Guerrillas Of Destiny

– Yesterday, The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) issued a challenge to The Usos and Revival. GOD had just defeated SANADA & EVIL to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles. With GOD and EVIL & SANADA being about the only two teams on the NJPW rosters, GOD decided it was time for some fresh blood.

You can view the challenge in the video below.

“You know, when we said this is an open invite, open challenge, an open invitation to anybody and everybody including their mother, their mother’s daughter, their daughter’s cousin’s best friend’s dog, pets, insects, whatever the hell y’all got, it’s open! You want some of us? Usos, come! Hey! FTR, Forever The Revival, come get some! Don’t let the fences over there block you in. Come out to the open and play boys. Come out to the open.”

The Revival and Usos issued the following response.