The Usos Are Officially The Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Champs Ever

It’s official: The Usos are now the longest-reigning WWE tag team champions in the history of the company. The team have held the Smackdown tag team titles for 484 days, beating the previous record of 483 held by the New Day with the RAW tag team titles.

Speaking of the RAW titles, the Usos have held those for 178 days after defeating RK-Bro on May 20 of this year. They won the Smackdown titles on July 18, 2021, defeating Rey & Dominik Mysterio.