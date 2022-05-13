The Usos On The Bloodline’s Formation, Naomi Possibly Joining the Stable

The Usos recently discussed the formation of The Bloodline as a group, the possibility of Jimmy’s wife Naomi joining up and more. Jimmy and Jey Uso appeared on the latest episode of After the Bell and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

Jey on the formation of The Bloodline: “I’ll tell you this, man, when we got together, we knew the name was Bloodline. Like we knew it was going to be Bloodline, regardless, whatever they say, whatever, ‘There’s a name you guys need to come up with,’ f*ck that, it’s Bloodline, dog.”

Jey on the family’s up and coming stars: “You ain’t got no idea how many cousins are lined up. They watch us on TV every week, Uce, and they ready for this, they want to carry on the name, carry on the family business. We legit are going to be in this business 50 more years, legit 100 years in this game.”

Jimmy on the possibility of Naomi joining the group: “It’s very likely man, she talks about it a lot,” Jimmy Uso said. “She talks about it like ‘I’m ready to just snap.’ She can snap man, she’s snapped on my a** plenty of times so she could bring that promo. She’s so ready to try something new, yanno? She’s always been adaptive, she gets it that’s why she’s been around. Sometimes I forget she’s been here 10 years too.”