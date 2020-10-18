wrestling / News
The Usos Credit New Day as ‘The Best Tag Team in the Game’
– The official Twitter account for The Usos earlier today shared a tweet, crediting New Day as “the best tag team in the game.” They also thanked The New Day following the group’s split and farewell on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown.
The Usos and New Day previously had an epic rivalry and some great matches over the WWE tag team titles. You can check out The Usos paying tribute to New Day below.
Best Tag Team in the game. #ThankYouNewDay #ThankYouUces https://t.co/Et8iOzGZdJ
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 18, 2020
