The Usos, Freddie Prinze Jr. Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage
– WWE Backstage is set to feature The Usos and Freddie Prinze Jr. on next week’s episode. WWE announced on Smackdown that the Usos will be the featured guests on the episode, while Prinze was announced via Twitter as the “Promo School” guest.
The episode airs Tuesday night on FOX Sports 1. Prinze took to Twitter to comment on how he “created promo school,” referring to his promo classes that he ran while he worked for WWE as a writer in 2008:
Next week's #WWEBackstage is STACKED!
We've got @XavierWoodsPhD & @WWEEmberMoon on the panel, @RealFPJr going to 'Promo School', and special guests the @WWEUsos. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JofqS4KEmo
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 11, 2020
Ummm … I created promo school. You better ask somebody. https://t.co/cLjqQRgd1b
— Phreddie Prinze Jr. (@RealFPJr) January 10, 2020
Will someone please educate this twitter account or do I tell them to ask @VinceMcMahon?#IAmPromoClass https://t.co/tnqZxE0IIK
— Phreddie Prinze Jr. (@RealFPJr) January 11, 2020
