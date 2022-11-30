The Usos Hit Another Milestone As Smackdown Tag Team Champions

Here’s some news that will make you feel Ucey: The Usos have been WWE Smackdown tag team champions for 500 days. This comes after they secured the record for the longest WWE tag title reign ever earlier this month. They first won the belts at Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021, defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Usos are also the RAW tag team champions. and have held those for 194 days after defeating RK-Bro on May 20 of this year.