wrestling / News

The Usos Hit Another Milestone As Smackdown Tag Team Champions

November 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw The Usos Image Credit: WWE

Here’s some news that will make you feel Ucey: The Usos have been WWE Smackdown tag team champions for 500 days. This comes after they secured the record for the longest WWE tag title reign ever earlier this month. They first won the belts at Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021, defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Usos are also the RAW tag team champions. and have held those for 194 days after defeating RK-Bro on May 20 of this year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Usos, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading