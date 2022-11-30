wrestling / News
The Usos Hit Another Milestone As Smackdown Tag Team Champions
November 30, 2022 | Posted by
Here’s some news that will make you feel Ucey: The Usos have been WWE Smackdown tag team champions for 500 days. This comes after they secured the record for the longest WWE tag title reign ever earlier this month. They first won the belts at Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021, defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
The Usos are also the RAW tag team champions. and have held those for 194 days after defeating RK-Bro on May 20 of this year.
More Trending Stories
- Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Legal Suit About Knox County Resource Misuses
- Triple H Completes Quill Gargano’s WWE Debut With Special Photo
- Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)