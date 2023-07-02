The Usos Never Considered Splitting Up, But Want Match Against Each Other at WrestleMania

The Usos say they’ve never considered splitting up in their time in WWE thus far, though they do have a dream of a match against each other at WrestleMania. Jimmy and Jey spoke with BT Sport for a new interview and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the possible of doing more singles work

Jey: “I never thought I could be a singles. It never crossed my mind. Not one time. As I was going through singles, I was recognizing what was happening and finding myself too. Not one time was I like, ‘I’m going to do this alone.’ We always came into the mindset, from day one, ‘we’re going to win this together.’

Jimmy: “Be the longest tag team together.”

Jey: “Not one time did [being singles] cross my mind. Stuff just developed, it happened, and I’m glad it went that way. A blessing happening in disguise. [Jimmy] got hurt, I leveled up and I feel like if that never happened, we wouldn’t be sitting here.”

On why they never considered going solo

Jimmy: “We’re twins. Off the bat, that’s the first thing you notice. You automatically associate twins with teammates. That’s just what we are. I remember coming in and remember hearing that tag teams aren’t look at as the top teir, the top act in WWE.

Jey: “You always had different guys who got put together. They never had matching outfits. What tag team (wrestling) really was, Demolition, the Hardys, the real ones, we wanted to carry that. We always had that in our brain. Now, so many doors opened to where, if Jimmy wants to go singles, I support him. If I want to go, he’ll support me. We can always come back toegteher. We always have each other’s back.

Jimmy: “We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened. If [Jey] is the one right now, let’s go—Vice versa. What’s kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We’ve been so, ‘we’re going to be the best damn tag team in the world,’ which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best damn singles champion ever.

On if they’ve pitched a match between them

Jimmy: “We haven’t pitched it yet, but we’re constantly saying it to each other.”

Jey: “Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy.”