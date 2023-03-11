The Usos Hit New Milestone As Smackdown Tag Team Champions

The Usos have hit a new landmark in their Smackdown Tag Team Championship reign. Jimmy and Jey Uso have now been Smackdown Tag Team Champions for 600 days, having held the titles since they defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 on July 18th, 2021.

As Fightful notes, this makes The Usos the first team to hold any iteration of the WWE Tag Team Championships for over 600 days. The second-longest reign among male WWE Tag Teams belongs to The New Day, who held the titles for 483 days from August 23rd, 2015 to December 18th, 2016.

In regard to other tag titles, the record for NXT brand tag team titles is Gallus, who held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships for 497 days. The longest women’s tag title reign belongs to Princess Victoria and Velvet McIntyre, who held the WWF Women’s Tag Team Championships for 574 days from May 1983 to December 1984.

As of now, no match has been officially announced for The Usos for WrestleMania 39.