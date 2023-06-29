The Usos Prepare For Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE has posted a new video calling ‘Sparring Sessions’, in which The Usos spoke about their match with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. Here are highlights, via Fightful:

Jimmy Uso on their decision to leave the Bloodline: “We stick it out together, all of a sudden, somebody starts wanting more and starts messing up the whole vibe. Especially if it’s going well. It had to be Roman.”

Jey Uso on the match at Money in the Bank: “If somebody is going to put him in line, it had to be our own family. They are teaming together against the best tag team in the world. We are that. They are moving alone. You can do whatever you want to do alone. The way Roman has been acting lately, you really think he trusts anybody but himself? No. They can’t reach each other’s minds. We really can.”

Jimmy on Solo aligning with Reigns: “Solo, why wouldn’t you want to align yourself with the top? The champ. The best of the best. He’s a man of very few words, but he’s going to smarten up.”

Jey on teaching Solo a lesson: “He’s going to smarten up. Just like we left his ass, Solo is going to get smart and leave his ass too. That’s what Roman has been doing lately. Mistreating us to stay on top. Nobody is going to have your back, not here. No friends, none of that. Family will though, all day. He’s going to learn.”