The Usos Promise To Retain Tag Titles On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

In a post on Twitter, The Usos promised to retain their Undisputed WWE tag team titles and break the record for the longest reign. They will defend against the New Day on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

They wrote: “Tomorrow night, @WWE Smackdown live, Indianapolis, Indiana… We will make history in front of the world. This for the family, this for the Ones! #WeTheOnesToBreakTheRecord #RecordHoldersVsRecordBreakers.”