The Usos Reach 300th Day as WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Mandy Rose Marks 200 Days as Champ

– Today marks some important miles for WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Mandy Rose now celebrates 200 days as NXT Women’s Champion. She won the title from Raquel Rodriguez (formerly Raquel González) last October at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021.

Meanwhile, The Usos now celebrate 300 days as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They won the titles from Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the Money in the Bank 2021 Kickoff show last July. This is their fifth reign as SmackDown tag team champions.

As noted, a WWE tag team title unification match is scheduled for this week’s episode of SmackDown. RK-Bro will put the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Usos’ SmackDown Tag Team Championships to unify the tag team titles once again.

WWE celebrated the champs’ milestones on Twitter, which you can see below: