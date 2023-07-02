The Usos Recall the Experience of Headlining WrestleMania 39

– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, The Usos discussed headlining Night 1 of this year’s WrestleMania 39. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jimmy Uso on headlining WrestleMania: “Once we watch the product back… it came off better than we ever thought [it would]. I remember last year in November, we had a conversation like, ‘Yo, man, we should main event [WrestleMania]. I think we got it. This is the year we can make history.”

Jimmy Uso on how it was crossing a threshold: “To get from when we first got in… to this year, main eventing WrestleMania, it was a threshold that we crossed. It was a milestone that we reached. It was something personal.”

Jey Uso on joining hands with his brother after the match: “After the 1-2-3… I just rolled outside and laid by my brother and we just held hands.”

Jimmy Uso on how the experience was validating: “You almost have that validation. I just remember thinking, ‘Man, we’re here!'”

The main event of WrestleMania 39: Night 1 saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat The Usos to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles.