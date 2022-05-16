The Usos Recall Paul Heyman Speech That Inspired Them

During the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Usos were special guests, during which they talked about The Bloodline, their brother Solo Sikoa working in NXT, and the possibility of Naomi joining their group. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On Paul Heyman’s impact on The Usos: “Pulled us to the side We just got on the road very early and he was like, ‘I’ve known you, boys, for a long time. You see that mat? A lot of your family has split their blood, sweat, and tears in that ring. When you get in that ring, you bump your ass off, you attack that mat and you bump harder than anybody in this business because it’s in your blood. When you’re going, man, you’re bumping with your dad, you’re bumping with your uncles, your cousins. So when you go in there, you attack that mat. That’s your livelihood in there, that’s your heart in there.’ I was just like, ‘I’m going to go bump right now Paul, thank you.’ He put it in us early, like, you’re right. I thank Paul for that conversation, right before TV, when he told us that it stuck with me, me and bro. When we get in that ring, that’s why we leave it every night, man.”

On how important Paul Heyman has been for his family: “We kept that part because I think what he was trying to tell us as far as a working part, that’ll open people’s eyes,” Jey said. “The twins can down in the ring, they’re really good and we get passed that level and start getting into that character stuff, and it’s all like stacking bricks on top of it to build this building of the Usos. If it wasn’t for Paul, half of us, our family wouldn’t know how to move through this business.”