The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)

Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory.

The Usos have been Smackdown tag team champions for 376 days and Undisputed Champions for 65 days.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Summerslam here.