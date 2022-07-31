wrestling / News
The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory.
The Usos have been Smackdown tag team champions for 376 days and Undisputed Champions for 65 days.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Summerslam here.
Your #SummerSlam Special Guest Referee….@RealJeffJarrett! pic.twitter.com/h4SrKnAaIX
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
The #StreetProfits have arrived at #SummerSlam!@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/jpcRvcsptS
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
☝️☝️@WWEUsos #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QszYJoGOHm
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Who will walk out with the #TagTeamTitles at #SummerSlam? pic.twitter.com/th5f4WqxOG
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
AIR-TEZ FORD!#SummerSlam @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/rNVXXuSrc1
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
#SummerSlam mode@MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/X91W4UiVd2
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
USO SPLASH!@WWEUsos #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4KrSstwLvX
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Cool it, @WWEUsos!@RealJeffJarrett #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/wvm4Zm2TDi
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
The BEST Frog Splash!@MontezFordWWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xEZdOSYvAF
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
.@RealJeffJarrett got caught in the middle of things again but The @WWEUsos stay alive! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/8XxsBdLDVS
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
What will @MontezFordWWE have to do?!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/lJORblVYQW
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
When @WWEUsos kick out of the Frog Splash!@AngeloDawkins #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WDlY83FUOX
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
.@WWEUsos retain at #SummerSlam!@RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/4FokBJs132
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
…………….@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/TT18BwoOSj
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Hall of Famers Spotted Backstage At Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role
- Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
- CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him