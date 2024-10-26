The Usos Reunite Following Main Event On WWE Smackdown

The Usos are Ucey with each other again, reuniting at the end of this week’s WWE Smackdown. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso reunited in the ring on Friday’s show after Jimmy and Roman Reigns fought off Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, after which Jey Uso separately came down and laid out Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to cost them the WWE Tag Team Championships to the Motor City Machine Guns.

After the match, Jimmy and Jey found themselves in the ring together. They stared off and then hugged as Reigns looked on from the stage.

Jimmy has been trying to mend fences between Jey and both himself and Reigns in order to fight Sikoa’s Bloodline, though Jey and Reigns have been resistant to the idea.