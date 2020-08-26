wrestling / News
The Usos Send a Message to ‘Every WWE Tag Team,’ Count Down to Return
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
The Usos are looking to return to WWE TV from the looks of it, sending a message to every tag team in the company. Jey and Jimmy Uso have been off of TV for the most part since Jimmy suffered a knee injury at WrestleMania 36. JImmy was expected to be out of the ring for six to nine months but it looks like he may be able to come back early if the tweet is accurate:
PSA Every @wwe tag team: DO YOU…..#UsoCountdown
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) August 26, 2020
