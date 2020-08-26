wrestling / News

The Usos Send a Message to ‘Every WWE Tag Team,’ Count Down to Return

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Usos

The Usos are looking to return to WWE TV from the looks of it, sending a message to every tag team in the company. Jey and Jimmy Uso have been off of TV for the most part since Jimmy suffered a knee injury at WrestleMania 36. JImmy was expected to be out of the ring for six to nine months but it looks like he may be able to come back early if the tweet is accurate:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Usos, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading