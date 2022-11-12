wrestling / News

The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles Against The New Day On WWE Smackdown

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Usos Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The Usos are set to make the history books after they retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jimmy and Jey defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to retain their titles. As a result, barring any last-minute swerves they will break the New Day’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history.

The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Championships for 482 days. The New Day held the Raw Tag Team Championships for 483 days following from August of 2015 to December of 2016.

