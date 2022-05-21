The Usos Unify Tag Team Titles on WWE Smackdown (Clips)

We have unified Tag Team Champions as of tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and the titles belong to the Bloodline. The Usos defeated RK-Bro to unify the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships in the main event of Friday night’s show. You can see clips from the match below.

The Usos have been Smackdown Tag Team Champions for 305 days, while RK-Bro’s second Raw Tag Team Championship reign ends at 73 days.