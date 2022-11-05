– It will be The Usos vs. The New Day once again with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line for next week’s edition of SmackDown.

The Usos retained their titles against The Brawling Brutes at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. With the win, it will now be The Usos vs. The New Day for the titles on next week’s live edition of WWE SmackDown.

Next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown is being held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The card will be broadcast live on FOX at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar

* The Smackdown World Cup begins