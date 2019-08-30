wrestling / News
The Usos Will Reportedly Return To Action Soon
August 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that The Usos are expected to return to action in the coming weeks. They last wrestled on the July 29 episode of Raw, competing in a triple threat tag team match against The OC and The Revival.
Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI on July 25. The team was forced to missed SummerSlam weekend as a result of Jimmy’s DUI as he could not enter Canada. Days before Jimmy’s arrest, John Cena joked on WWE Raw Reunion about the Uso’s mugshot.
