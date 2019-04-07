wrestling / News

The Usos Retain Smackdown Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
The Usos WrestleMania 35

The Usos retained the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35, defeating The Bar, Ricochet & Aleister Black, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev in a Fatal 4 Way. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

