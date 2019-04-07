wrestling / News
The Usos Retain Smackdown Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)
The Usos retained the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35, defeating The Bar, Ricochet & Aleister Black, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev in a Fatal 4 Way. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
THE BAR has been set for tag team EXCELLENCE at #WrestleMania! @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/S3QxUyiY3M
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
Are you DOWN SINCE DAY ONE?
The @WWEUsos are poised to defend the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dAFlj4An9V
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
Did #WrestleMania fall on #RusevDay?
We're about to find out! @LanaWWE @RusevBUL @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/vfKTs0ZQGR
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
ONE. AND. ONLY.#WrestleMania @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/uOOPb5fsRp
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
This is just one reason The @WWEUsos are THE #TruTagTeam…. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/S9MIlgd5pE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
.@WWEAleister is poised to make #WrestleMania his domain. pic.twitter.com/3CjHcyzwp6
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
VERY solid teamwork on display by 🇯🇵 @ShinsukeN and 🇧🇬 @RusevBUL… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yLFtNNGrya
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
It took just about EVERYBODY to break up that pin attempt after @KingRicochet's 6️⃣3️⃣0️⃣! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Z5hXHDITRf
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
And THEN there was @KingRicochet! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/szKTFL9B1P
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
This #SmackDown #TagTeamChampionship #Fatal4Way is absolutely MESMERIZING! #WrestleMania@WWEUsos @WWESheamus @WWECesaro @KingRicochet @WWEAleister @WWEShinsuke @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/FSd2XWeOLe
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Line 'em all up, and knock 'em down like THIS.
The @WWEUsos are STILL your #SDLive #TagTeamChampions! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IlT9CgQtmV
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
