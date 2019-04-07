The Usos Retain Smackdown Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

The Usos retained the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35, defeating The Bar, Ricochet & Aleister Black, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev in a Fatal 4 Way. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

It took just about EVERYBODY to break up that pin attempt after @KingRicochet's 6️⃣3️⃣0️⃣! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Z5hXHDITRf — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019