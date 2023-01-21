wrestling / News

The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens Paid Tribute to Jay Briscoe on Last Night’s Smackdown

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jay Briscoe ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, both The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens paid tribute to Jay Briscoe. Briscoe passed away earlier this week at the age of 38 in a car accident.

During the broadcast, the Raiders (and Valhalla) wore armbands that read ‘Dem Boys’, the nickname of the Briscoes. Owens, meanwhile, wore on that read ‘Jay’.

