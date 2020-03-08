The Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder Added to Elimination Chamber Kickoff

– WWE has just confirmed a new match for today’s Elimination Chamber Kickoff show during the WWE Now preview for today’s event. It will be former Raw tag team champions The Viking Raiders vs. former Raw tag team champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder during the show.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is set for later today at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network starting at 3:00 pm EST. Don’t forgot to join us for our live coverage tonight starting at 5:30 ET/2:30 PT!