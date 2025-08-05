The Vision Lay Out Roman Reigns, CM Punk & LA Knight On WWE Raw

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw ended with Seth Rollins’ group The Vision standing tall over Roman Reigns, CM Punk & LA Knight. This week’s show saw Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the headlining match. The match ended in a DQ when Punk came out of the crowd and attacked Rollins, who cashed in Money in the Bank at SummerSlam.

That led to Knight and Punk arguing briefly before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came out and attacked the two. The three Vision members stood tall over Reigns and Punk until Roman Reigns came down and took out both Breakker and Reed. He went after Rollins but Breakker and Reed got involved again and Rollins was able to put Reigns down with a stomp before Breakker hit a spear and Reed nailed three Tsunamis, then took Reigns’ shoes a second time.