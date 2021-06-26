wrestling / News
The Von Erichs & Aramis Confirmed for MLW Battle Riot III
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the latest names to join Battle Riott III with The Von Erichs and Aramis. You can see the announcement below:
40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia
The Von Erichs and Aramis have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.
Ross Von Erich: Returning from his second excursion to Japan to learn from the legendary Keiji “Great Muta” Muto, Ross Von Erich looks to showcase his new techniques in the most unpredictable and grueling matches in MLW.
Marshall Von Erich: Promising a reckoning is coming for Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, Marshall looks to unleash the claw on all members of Team Filthy. The x-factor for the Von Erichs and Team Filthy: what condition will they be in coming out of their Bunkhouse Brawl earlier that night?
Aramis: A brilliant luchador, Aramis vows to thrive in the chaos that is the 40-wrestler match. Aramis will need to use his speed and aerial attacks to outlast his adversaries. Winning the Battle Riot would instantly fast-track Aramis to the top. Will the Azteca Underground luchador make the loudest statement one can make in their debut?
Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!
CARD
MAIN EVENT
40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:
Alex Hammerstone
King Muertes
Mads Krügger
Richard Holliday
TJP
Myron Reed
Calvin Tankman
Gino Medina
Arez
Kevin Ku
Savio Vega
EJ Nduka
Lee Moriarty
Gringo Loco
Zenshi
Caribbean Heavyweight Championship
Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes
Bunkhouse Brawl
Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy
Davey Richards vs. TJP
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
