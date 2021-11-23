The Von Erichs Set to Challenge for MLW Tag Team Titles at Blood & Thunder

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) will challenge for the MLW World tag team titles at MLW Blood & Thunder. The event is scheduled for Friday, January 21 at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Here’s the full announcement:

Von Erichs challenge for the World Tag Team Championship in Dallas

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Ross & Marshall Von Erich will challenge for the World Tag Team Championship on Friday January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Von Erich Family will challenge for a World championship in Dallas.

MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran has finally granted the former World Tag Team Champions a shot at whoever are the champions on that date.

A historic bout for Texas wrestling fans, the last Von Erich to challenge for a world championship in Dallas was Ross and Marshall’s uncle, Kerry, who won the NWA World Championship May 6, 1984.

Now, the Von Erichs fight for their family’s legacy and their future as they dance with destiny with the hope of becoming the first-ever two-time World Tag Team Champions n MLW history.

Now the question is: who will be the champions coming into Dallas?

See the Von Erichs make history as they challenge for a world champion January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.