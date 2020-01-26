The Von Erichs To Debut In 2300 Arena At MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that Marshall and Ross Von Erich will make their 2300 Arena debut at MLW Fightland. The event happens on February 1 in Philadelphia. Here’s a press release:

Von Erichs make 2300 Arena debut at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philly

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com

ONE OF WRESTLING’S GREATEST FAMILIES DEBUTS IN THE HISTORIC 2300 ARENA THIS SATURDAY NIGHT

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced the World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich will make their Philadelphia debut at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at: www.MLW2300.com.

“We’ve always wanted to wrestle in the (2300 Arena) Arena,” said Ross Von Erich. “So much history and the fans make it so special. Our whole family is excited for this. It’s a real honor,” said Marshal Von Erich.

The third generation Von Erichs have hit Major League Wrestling like a force 5 tornado since debuting last June.

Dethroning Dynasty to win the World Tag Team Championship, Ross and Marshall Von Erich have found themselves unexpectedly engulfed in feud with Tom Lawlor following his betrayal at MLW Fusion on Thanksgiving.

What does FIGHTLAND have in store for the brothers?

Find out LIVE in Philly! Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com.

Matches signed:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. T-Hawk

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

WHO IS THE KING OF KNOCKOUTS?

Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)

FIRST TIME EVER!

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

LUMBERJACK MATCH!

Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez [AAA]

Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice

PRIZE FIGHT CHALLENGE

Dominic Garrini vs. ???

Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James

PHILADELPHIA DEBUT OF…

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Mance Warner • The Dynasty • Dominic Garrini • El Lindaman • Konnan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for February 1 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

Media Inquiries

Tom George

[email protected]

Business Inquiries:

For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.