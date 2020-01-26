wrestling / News
The Von Erichs To Debut In 2300 Arena At MLW Fightland
Major League Wrestling has announced that Marshall and Ross Von Erich will make their 2300 Arena debut at MLW Fightland. The event happens on February 1 in Philadelphia. Here’s a press release:
Von Erichs make 2300 Arena debut at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philly
ONE OF WRESTLING’S GREATEST FAMILIES DEBUTS IN THE HISTORIC 2300 ARENA THIS SATURDAY NIGHT
PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced the World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich will make their Philadelphia debut at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
“We’ve always wanted to wrestle in the (2300 Arena) Arena,” said Ross Von Erich. “So much history and the fans make it so special. Our whole family is excited for this. It’s a real honor,” said Marshal Von Erich.
The third generation Von Erichs have hit Major League Wrestling like a force 5 tornado since debuting last June.
Dethroning Dynasty to win the World Tag Team Championship, Ross and Marshall Von Erich have found themselves unexpectedly engulfed in feud with Tom Lawlor following his betrayal at MLW Fusion on Thanksgiving.
What does FIGHTLAND have in store for the brothers?
Matches signed:
WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA
NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT
Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens
WHO IS THE KING OF KNOCKOUTS?
Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)
FIRST TIME EVER!
Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)
LUMBERJACK MATCH!
Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit
WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!
Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez [AAA]
Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice
PRIZE FIGHT CHALLENGE
Dominic Garrini vs. ???
Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James
PHILADELPHIA DEBUT OF…
World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Mance Warner • The Dynasty • Dominic Garrini • El Lindaman • Konnan • Alicia Atout and more!
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.
MEET AND GREETS
There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule for February 1 is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.
