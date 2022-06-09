The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team Added To MLW Battle Riot IV

Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match between the Von Erichs and the Samoan SWAT Team for MLW Battle Riot IV. The event happens on June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Von Erichs signed for Battle Riot in NYC

Major League Wrestling today announced Ross & Marshall Von Erich vs. the Samoan SWAT Team as

MLW presents the Battle Riot at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

–Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

In the 1980s, the Von Erichs versus Samoan SWAT Team was one of wrestling’s classic tag team feuds.

Now two of wrestling’s most storied families clash once again as the next generation rumbles for supremacy and family pride.

For the first-time ever Ross and Marshall Von Erich will clash with the new era SST and it goes down in New York City June 23rd.

With both teams in the mix for a crack at championship gold, this bout is a high stakes clash of wrestling royalty generations in the making.

Will the Von Erich boys clinch victory with the Iron Claw or with the SST serve up a Samoan Splash and continue their climb up the rankings?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!