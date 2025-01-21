The Von Erichs Reveal Which Texans They’d Like To Team Up With In AEW/ROH

The Von Erichs are signed with AEW and they recently discussed some fellow Texans that they’d like to team up with. The co-holders of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Dustin Rhodes recently touched on the topic on the Claw Pod, discussing which Texans would make good tag team partners.

“I’m gonna throw Bryan Keith’s name out there in the hat,” said Ross Von Erich (per Fightful). “Then I know me and Marshall have a great relationship with EJ [Nduka], the Judge. He’s a stud.

Marshall added, “I’m glad you said him. Lance Archer. That’s a fellow Texan. Then Sammy Guevara, we’ve got Dustin [Rhodes]. I would have to go with Dustin, Bryan Keith, EJ would be awesome because we want to get with him eventually anyway.”

The two then joked that Katsuyori Shibata is being referred to as “an honorary Texan” and Marshall said he’d kick someone out for Shibata.