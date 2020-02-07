The Wrap’s Tony Maglio On How USA Network and FOX View Raw and Smackdown’s Ratings

The Wrap TV editor Tony Maglio recently spoke with Wrestling Inc discussing the ratings for WWE’s shows and how ratings affect the wrestling industry. You can check out some highlights below:

On the ratings system: “The way Nielsen calculates things is very flawed. It is so imperfect that it’s the first thing critics jump on immediately. But in the decades they’ve been doing this, no one has been able to do it better. So, it’s what we have and what advertisers and TV networks accept. When we say 1.2 million people watched – did 1.2 million people exactly? No, they’re not counting every single person. On average, it’s the best we have and it’s considered accurate enough that it’s basically been a monopoly for decades and decades. So, the value has to be there – whether you like what they produce or not – because the monetary value is there in advertising income. That’s measured by Nielsen ratings. So, they are very important and valuable but also imperfect.”

On the importance of Live+Same Day ratings for wrestling: “The big thing in the TV business is we talk about live and same-day ratings are obsolete. Nobody watches TV that way… but when you’re talking about sports, nobody watches it outside of a couple of days later because it would be so obsolete at that point. These live or same-day ratings we report are still incredibly more valuable and accurate for wrestling than for This Is Us.”

On how USA Network feels about Raw’s numbers: “I don’t want to speak for Chris [McCumber, President of USA Network] but they seem to be happy with RAW as it’s the superior product to SmackDown. We read a lot of stories about The Walking Dead crapping the bed with a ratings decline. That’s true but it’s still the No. 1 cable drama on TV. So, when we talk about ratings decline, they’re kinda across the board. Some are more dramatic than others but you’re still comparing what USA has that night to what TNT has that night … We’re all so distracted with Disney+ and Netflix and hundreds of other options. Of course, USA wants their ratings to be higher, as does FOX, but they’re also generally okay with them because they are outranking their chief competition… They want them higher but they are still better than everything not called 90 Day Fiancé>”

On how FOX feels about Smackdown: “It launched really high and they were super stoked about it. Then it settled down. If it gets a 0.8 among adults 18-49 which is a key demographic and basically what it’s been getting over the last couple of weeks, they’re okay with that but not over the moon about it. Maybe the billion dollars or whatever it cost them [to get SmackDown] was overpaying but they’re not really looking at what it gets on a given day. They’re interested in what it gets over 52 weeks because there’s gonna be a long span when the competition is in re-runs and FOX is easily winning. All of that stuff drives up averages and that is a win for them.”

On the ratings affecting the next WWE/USA Network contract talks down the road: “The price tag for WWE for FOX was probably a bit too much. USA is going through a similar thought process and they have to look at ratings and where they are at now and where they might be as more streaming services come into play. They’ve gotta see if it’s worth the money … The next renewal cycle, to me, is probably going to be more interesting than this past one.”