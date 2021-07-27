wrestling / News
The Wrestling Revolver Set to Return in October With Tales From the Ring
July 27, 2021
– Sami Callihan’s promotion, The Wrestling Revolver, has announced an October return for the promotion, just in time for Halloween. You can check out the preview for the promotion’s return to action below.
This will be Revolver’s first event since February 2020 due to the pandemic shutdowns. Per the announcement, Revolver will hold the Tales From the Ring event on Saturday, October 30. It will be held in Clive, Iowa at the Horizon Events Center.
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 27, 2021
