The Wrestling Revolver Set to Return in October With Tales From the Ring

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Sami Callihan’s promotion, The Wrestling Revolver, has announced an October return for the promotion, just in time for Halloween. You can check out the preview for the promotion’s return to action below.

This will be Revolver’s first event since February 2020 due to the pandemic shutdowns. Per the announcement, Revolver will hold the Tales From the Ring event on Saturday, October 30. It will be held in Clive, Iowa at the Horizon Events Center.

