The Wrestling Showcase Complete Results 09.03.2022: Wrestling Showcase Championship, Women’s Featherweight Championship, & More

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
MLW The Wrestling Showcase Taya Valkryie Chelsea Green Deonna Purrazzo Image Credit: The Wrestling Showcase

The Wrestling Showcase aired its very first event tonight on FITE TV. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and a few highlights below:

*Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller w/ Sonny Onoo def. Dave Segan

*Cyon def. Joe Alonzo

*Showcase First Round: Rich Swann def. Johnny Showcase

*Showcase First Round: Josh Alexander def. Moose

*Showcase First Round: Jacob Fatu def. Steve Maclin

*Showcase First Round: Matt Cardona def. Tatanka

*OVW Showcase: Kal Herro def. Luke Cuexander

*Showcase Second Round: Jacob Fatu def. Brian Myers

*MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie def. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo

*Showcase Final For Wrestling Showcase Championship: Matt Cardona def. Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu.

