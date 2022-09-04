wrestling / News
The Wrestling Showcase Complete Results 09.03.2022: Wrestling Showcase Championship, Women’s Featherweight Championship, & More
The Wrestling Showcase aired its very first event tonight on FITE TV. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and a few highlights below:
*Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller w/ Sonny Onoo def. Dave Segan
*Cyon def. Joe Alonzo
*Showcase First Round: Rich Swann def. Johnny Showcase
*Showcase First Round: Josh Alexander def. Moose
*Showcase First Round: Jacob Fatu def. Steve Maclin
*Showcase First Round: Matt Cardona def. Tatanka
*OVW Showcase: Kal Herro def. Luke Cuexander
*Showcase Second Round: Jacob Fatu def. Brian Myers
*MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie def. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo
*Showcase Final For Wrestling Showcase Championship: Matt Cardona def. Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu.
@TheMattCardona is the #WrestlingShowcase champion in the heist of a CENTURY. #ALWAYZREADY pic.twitter.com/pvtMtISXED
— hugplex20 (@RGHuitt) September 3, 2022
The @Walking_Weapon Josh Alexander just beat moose at the #WrestlingShowcase pic.twitter.com/Yo7pGXcLnb
— hugplex20 (@RGHuitt) September 3, 2022
We've got a Drip-off… who will squirt first? #WrestlingShowcase pic.twitter.com/w0IklRHxOk
— WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) September 3, 2022
