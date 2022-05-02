The Wrestling Showcase Sets Killer Kross, Deonna Purrazzo For September Debut

The Wrestling Showcase has announced new talent for their debut in Chicago this September in Killer Kross and Deonna Purrazzo. The company announced on Monday that their September 3rd show has added Kross and Purrazzo to the show, with Kross joining their eight-man tournament and Purrazzo competing in a singles match.

The Wrestling Showcase Coming to Schaumburg, Illinois

Killer Kross and Deonna Purrazzo join The Wrestling Showcase

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, The Wrestling Showcase will hold its inaugural event, emanating from The Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois and available live world-wide, only on FITE. The event will feature some of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling and will be headlined by a one-night, eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever Wrestling Showcase Champion.

With the eyes of the professional wrestling world on the suburbs of Chicago during Labor Day weekend, and taking place in the same building as AdFreeShows.com’s ‘Top Guy Weekend,’ The Wrestling Showcase promises to deliver an action-packed show for fans in attendance, and those watching exclusively on Fite.

Joining the previously announced Matt Cardona and Steve Maclin in The Wrestling Showcase eight-man tournament will be former WWE Superstar and NXT Champion, Killer Kross. Also added to the card, and to be featured in a single’s match, is current Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo.

Tickets for The Wrestling Showcase are now on-sale and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wrestling-showcase-tickets-327372348507.

The PPV event will be available to pre-order on FITE starting May 4th.

Talent currently scheduled to appear*

– Matt Cardona

– Steve Maclin

– Killer Kross

– Taya Valkyrie

– Deonna Purrazzo

Meet and Greet tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wrestling-showcase-meet-and-greet-tickets-328164588117.

For more talent announcements, tournament pairings and card updates, along with VIP and meet-and-greet information, follow The Wrestling Showcase on Twitter (@WrestShowcase) or online at www.TheWrestlingShowcase.com.

