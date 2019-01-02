The Wrestling World Continues to Pay Tribute to The Late Gene Okerlund

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, Tyson Kidd, Jerry Lawler, Bruce Prichard and more have posted their tributes to the late Gene Okerlund on social media…

My heart hurts to learn of the passing of my friend Gene Okerlund. He was a mentor to me with such a love for this business and the people around it. He will be severely missed by every heart that he touched. We love you Gene ❤️. pic.twitter.com/99p1BVx2LR — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 2, 2019

WWE reports that Gene Oakerlund has passed. Gene was loved by so many cause he was such a great person in and out of business. No one ever has anything bad to say about him. AwowaChipsala’Cho. Give Brother Jack a hug for me. — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) January 2, 2019

I was always a big mean gene fan, as a character and much more importantly, as a person. We should say positive things about good people more often. never know when you won’t get another chance. #RIPMeanGene — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 2, 2019

When I was younger and just starting out in wrestling all the guys at the wrestling gym went by 2 rules to pick a name.. 1) You had to be able to imagine Vince McMahon saying the name on commentary 2) You had to be able to hear Mene Gene saying it with a question#RIPMeanGene — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) January 2, 2019

This one stings. RIP “Mean” Gene Okerlund. As a young fan, he was the only backstage interviewer that mattered. He is the man with the golden voice who is SO synonymous with the culture of pro wrestling. I’m fortunate to have met and shared a beverage with him. Godspeed sir 😢 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 2, 2019

My thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Gene Okerlund. His voice was synonymous with pro wrestling for decades. pic.twitter.com/zDTod9P8sA — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of our friend, Mean Gene Okerlund.

I'll always remember Gene with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand and always wanting to help. His was "The Voice" of @WWE RIP Gene. pic.twitter.com/tgS1Yy3VpA — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean Gene Okerlund. Gene was the mold others aspired to be. Without a doubt one of the most talented individuals I have ever had the privilege to work with. Rest in Peace Gene and thank you for all of your wisdom and help throughout the years. — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) January 2, 2019

The Jimmy’s Family is devastated today. Rest In Peace, “Mean” Gene Okerlund! There will never be another like you! pic.twitter.com/jk6PE31b5x — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 2, 2019

RIP Gene

I got to spend some time with Gene the last 6 months. We’d talk about the ‘88 Winter Olympics in Calgary and the WCW hotline. Such a funny and witty guy. A true icon and will be missed by many

#1-900-909-9900 — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 2, 2019

I had the pleasure of working with Gene Okerlund several times in WWE & WCW. I wrote and produced this backstage segment at WrestleMania XXX with Gene, Piper, Orndorff, Hogan, Mr. T and Pat Patterson. Gene's ad-lib was the best part: "You'd feel horrible!" https://t.co/Ar7N9BqVC1 — Kevin Eck (@TheKevinEck) January 2, 2019

#RIP to a man who made us all more involved fans, who brought the drama of the characters on screen to life with his charm and delivery. You will be missed, Gene — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) January 2, 2019

Goodbye, old friend. Thank you for the memories ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EMDrs0ozGP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 2, 2019